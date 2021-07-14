Quilts of Valor - 7-14-21

Mike Workman (left) received a Quilt of Valor from Ripple River Quilt Guild for his time in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in Iraq during Desert Shield-Desert Storm and in Somalia during Operation Restore Hope in 1992. He was discharged in 1993. He is shown here with Carrie Workman.
Photo at right:
Kirk Workman, son of Mike Workman, recently received a Quilt of Valor from the Ripple River Quilt Guild for his service in the Marine Corps from 2011-2016. He served three years on the East Coast as a Marine security guard at Kingsbay Naval Submarine Base. He then served two years with the Fleet Marines – seven months as a squad leader in Iraq. He is shown here with Amber Preuss.
