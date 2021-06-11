Ron Hoffman Quilt of Valor

Ron served in the Army from 1970-1973. He served in military police in Germany for two years and then was stationed at Ft. Glenn, Georgia. Pictured from left are: Ron’s wife Carol, Ron and Paulette Manneman from Ripple River Quilt Guild.
