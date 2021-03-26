Sap and tradition flow

Students and teachers (top) at Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy, near McGregor, are working together to boil sap they collected. The students are learning to make syrup and sugar from the sap using traditional methods as they learn about the cultural origins of this important food.
Bob Nicko (top left) of Kimberly near Aitkin recalls his mother making maple syrup on the farm where he lived as a child, and now lives with his wife Pat; son Lon and family live across the road. Grandson Henry (left) has a special affinity for making syrup.
Anishinaabeg Akiing (bottom center) focuses its activities on restoring a regionally integrated restorative and regenerative economy.
Shanai Matteson and her children (upper right) are photographed engaging in an Akiing sugaring camp.
Jon Thompson and son Coulter (top center), wife Ariel and daughters Aubrey and Freya (not shown) love to help grandparents Jim and Audra Chamberlin of Island Lake Farm tap their trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.