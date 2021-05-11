The Aitkin Lions celebrated the warming weather last week by placing the club’s benches around the downtown Aitkin area, as well as connecting the Lion fountain, located in the park by Bremer Bank, 101 Minnesota Ave. The benches and fountain come out in the spring and are taken out when temperatures drop to around freezing in the fall.
