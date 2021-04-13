Welcome back!

Riverwood Healthcare Center celebrated the return of therapy dogs Snickers (front left) and Muppet (front right) recently. Shown in the photo are Linda (left) and Dave Causton. The dogs were a regular fixture at both the clinic and hospital until they were forced into a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
