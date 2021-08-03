The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Downtown Committee announced the grand prize winner of the "Where's Munchy?" scavenger hunt promotion on July 29.
The goal of the promotion was to engage the community in the area’s history while encouraging shopping locally throughout summer to help offset the economic impact experienced by businesses in Crosby, Ironton and Deerwood during the Hwy. 210 construction.
During the “Where’s Munchy?” weekly scavenger hunt, participants searched for the Munchy the Miner figurine, which was hidden in plain sight at several downtown chamber member businesses.
Grand Prize Winner
All participants were also entered into the grand prize drawing for a local gift package including: an InstaPot from Lakeside Loot, fleece blanket from CRMC, coffee mug and BOGO Yoga from Uplifted Wellness Studio, T-shirt from Red Threads and gift cards from GuidePoint Pharmacy ($30) and Ironton American Legion ($25).
The winner of the grand prize - MaryLou Smith.
Weekly Prize Winners
• Brenda Bongs found Munchy at Ironton American Legion by following Clue #1 (week of June 2-8), and won a T-shirt.
• Patrine Turnbloom found Munchy at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center by following Clue #2 (week of June 9-15), and won a matching blanket and cooler set.
• Mary Robinson found Munchy at Uplifted Wellness Studio by following Clue #3 (week of June 16-22), winning a T-shirt and Yoga BOGO pass.
• No one found Munchy at Iron Range Eatery by following Clue #4 (week of June 23-29).
• Lily Williams found Munchy at Red Threads by following Clue #5 (week of June 30-July 6) andwon a T-shirt.
• Kristin Christensen found Munchy at Lakeside Loot by following Clue #6 (week of July 7-13) and won a gift card.
• Brenda Peterson found Munchy at GuidePoint Pharmacy by following Clue #7 (week of July 14-20) and won a gift card.
• Anna Grabrian found Munchy at Mixed Company --A Kava House by following Clue #8 (week of July 21-27) and won a gift card.
