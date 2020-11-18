As the spread of COVID-19 skyrockets across the state and hospitals voice concern about ability to treat those who fall ill, Gov.Tim Walz today announced new actions to help control the spread of the virus. Turning the dial back, Governor Walz announced a four-week pause on social activities, in-person dining, sports, and fitness establishments.
“Today marks a somber milestone in the pandemic as we surpass 3,000 Minnesotans lost to COVID-19,” Walz said. “This immense loss strikes at the heart of our state. We are at a breaking point. As hospitals near the crisis of turning away new patients, continuing as things are is simply not sustainable."
Beginning Friday, Nov. 20, at 11:59 p.m. and lasting until Friday, Dec. 18, the following is now in effect:
