As approved at the Monday night Aitkin School Board meeting, grades 4-12 of the Aitkin Independent School District will move to all virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 23.
This Friday will be a day off so teachers can plan and put virtual lessons plans into place. The plan as of now is to have students move to virtual learning Nov. 23 and stay there until Jan. 15 - near the end of second quarter and giving students and staff two weeks to quarantine after the holidays.
Grades preK-3 will remain in-person as long as feasibly possible, said Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter at Monday night's meeting. The Aitkin Children's Center moved to remote learning due to a staff exposure last week, but is due to return Nov. 23.
The children's center covers grades preschool-age learning through preK.
