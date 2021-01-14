Serenity Larsen
A girl, Serenity Mae, weighing 6 lbs. 10 oz., was born at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center on Jan. 4, 2021, to Rachel and James Larsen, Palisade.
Grandparents are Randall and Venessa Kemp, Palisade; and Teri Zoellner, Aitkin.
