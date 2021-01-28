Braxton Monse
A boy, Braxton Lee, weighing 5 lbs. 13 oz., was born Jan. 19, 2021, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Ruth Anne Monse, Ironton.
Grandparents are Bill Monse, Marlene Monse and Kennath Collins.
Great-grandparents are Sue Collins, Donna Collins and Jerry Monse.
Miles Goble
A boy, Miles Lee, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz., was born Jan. 13, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Carli and Dustin Goble, Palisade.
Grandparents are Lisa Monson, Aitkin; and Larry and Debbie Goble, Palisade.
