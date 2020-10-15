Blake Reichstadt
A girl, Blake Ann, weighing 6 lbs, 6 oz., was born Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Essentia St. Joseph’s Hospital, Brainerd, to Jana and Jared Reichstadt, Brainerd.
Grandparents are Bob and Cheryl Kangas, Aitkin; and Paul and Lynn Reichstadt, Champlin.
Great-grandparents are Mary Ellen Kangas, McGregor; Kenneth Duesler, Carlton; Melvin Reichstadt, Spring Lake Park; and Jim and Donna Bixby, Aitkin.
