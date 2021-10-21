June Holder
A girl, June Willow, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz., was born Oct. 9, 2021, at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, to Kelsey and Adam Holder.
June will join siblings, Myla and Foster at their home in Carver.
Grandparents are Pat and Maryann Holder, Aitkin; and Randy and Debbie Holmes, Prior Lake.
