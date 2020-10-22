Brady Walker
A boy, Brady Allen, weighing 5 lbs. 13 oz., was born Oct. 3, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, to Louise Bilek and Stephen Walker.
He joins a sister, Addison, 8.
Grandparents are Gary and Barb Bilek.
Updated: October 22, 2020 @ 10:55 am
