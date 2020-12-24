Reveille Lake
A girl, Reveille Roxane, weighing 4 lbs. 5 oz., was born Nov. 7, 2020, to Bronson and Madisen Lake, Brainerd. She has a brother, Graysen Christensen, at home.
Grandparents are Dale and Carmen Landrus, Swatara; Donald and Danita Eberhardt, East Bethel; and Scott Lake, Brainerd.
Great-grandparents are Ben and Carol O’Brien, Shovel Lake; and Arnie and Dona Landrus, Spang.
Great-great-grandparents are Gene and Raechin Anderson, Klondike; and Dwayne and Sharon Eberhardt, Cold Spring.
Myles Monson
A boy, Myles Merle, weighing 9 lbs. 9 oz., was born Dec. 7, 2020, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Karsten and Ethan Monson, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Jared and Vicki Monson, Aitkin; and Chad and Heidi Larson, Aitkin.
Great-grandparents are Merle and DeAnn Monson, Crosby; Nancy Anderson, Crosby; Betty Anderson, Aitkin; and Mike and Marlene Bonneville, Arizona.
