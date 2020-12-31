Oliver Moren
A boy, Oliver Michael, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz, was born Dec. 22, 2020, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Ashley and Joshua Moren, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Mark and Melissa Johnson, Crosslake.
Great-grandmother is Shirley Johnson, Baxter.
Avery Nelson
A girl, Avery Elizabeth, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz, was born Nov. 6, 2020, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Corrine and Steven Nelson, McGrath.
Grandparents are Jeff Becker, McGregor; Jeff and Anne Johnson, Malmo; Rick Nelson, McGrath; and Kathy Nelson, McGrath.
Swea Erickson
A girl, Swea Priscillalee, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz, was born Dec. 18, 2020, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Bernadette and Beau Erickson, Deerwood.
Grandparents are Debra Rosier, Deerwood; Roy Rosier and Lolita Cox, Oakdale; and Paul and Terese Erickson, Deerwood.
Great-grandparents are Harvey and Ann Erickson, Deerwood; and Priscilla Erickson, Burnsville.
Simon Hill
A boy, Simon Len, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz, was born Dec. 8, 2020, to Madeline Rauma and Kylan Hill, Grand Marais.
Grandparents are Roland and Kay Hill, Aitkin; and Peter and Lynn Rauma, Golden Valley.
Great-grandparents are Rich and Lorraine Liljenquist, Aitkin; and Claire and the late Simon Hill, Aitkin.
