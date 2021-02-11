Lincoln Kukowski
A boy, Lincoln Michael, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz., was born Jan. 21, 2021 at the Maple Grove Hospital to Emily and John Kukowksi, Rogers.
He joins siblings Noah, 11; Elayna, 9; and Weston, 7.
Grandparents are Mike and Laura Eisenbraun, Aitkin; and Leroy and Kristin Kukowski, Plentywood, Montana.
Daxton Tietz
A boy, Daxton Ray, was born at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Cynthia Flemal and Shannon Tietz, McGregor.
Grandparents are Raymond Flemal, Loretto; and David and Mary Tietz, McGregor.
Jasper Olson
A boy, Jasper George, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz., was born Feb. 2, 2021 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Jada and Joshua Olson, Brainerd.
Grandparents are Jim and Audra Chamberlain, Deerwood;; Jeffrey Olson, Ft. Ripley; Brian and Paula Hover, Cosmos; and Gomar and Jane Thompson.
Jamie Tetrick
A boy, Jamie Francis, weighing 7 lbs., was born Dec. 22, 2020, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, to Briana and Garrett Tetrick, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Kelly and Shari Tetrick, Aitkin; and Jim and Carol Tower, Baxter. Jamie shared this world with his namesake, Carol Frances Tower, for 29 short days before her passing.
Great-grandparents are Judy Swain, Omaha; Barb Boevers, Baxter; Nancy Tetrick, Aitkin; Phillip and Marcia Gilbank, Botham, Wisconsin; Verlin and Johanna Gillingham, St. Petersburg, Florida; and Walt and Audray Gerber, Plain, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.