Apollo Nordberg
A boy, Apollo Woods, weighing 9 lbs. 7 oz., was born Feb. 7, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, to Ashley and Nick Nordberg, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Lee and Kammie Christopherson, Osakis; and Penny Nordberg, Detroit Lakes.
Kenzie Jones
A girl, Kenzie Isabelle, weighing 6 lbs. 3 oz., was born Jan. 22, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, to Kristin Ponthieux and Gavin Jones, McGregor.
Grandparents are James Ponthieux; Misty Dale; Mark Ryan, McGregor and Samantha Jones.
