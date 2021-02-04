Gustav Herron
A boy, Gustav August, weighing 8 lbs. 14 oz., was born Jan. 27, 2021 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Sarah and Billy Herron, Brainerd.
Grandparents are Jason and Janet Smude, Brainerd; Amy Rakow, Brainerd; and Scott and Debbie Herron, Brainerd.
