Brielle Gehling

A girl, Brielle, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz., was born Jan. 27, 2022, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Janelle and Brian Gehling, Deerwood.

Grandparents are James and Laurie Gapp, Burnsville; and Allan and Debra Gehling, Grand Meadow.

Aita Mutz

A girl, Aita Marie, was born Jan. 31, 2022, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Tashya and Brandon Mutz, Brainerd.

Grandparents are Michelle Seidel and Shawn Caughey, both of Brainerd.

Josiah Jirasek

A boy, Josiah Greggory, weighing 10 lbs. 3 oz., was born Feb. 3, 2022, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Brianna Jo and Josh Jirasek, McGregor.

