Nora Friesner
A girl, Nora jane, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz., was born March 12, 2021, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Melissa and Nathan Friesner, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Frank and Debbie Foote, Merrifield; Faye Hughes, Emily and Darryl Friesner and Kathy Schneider, Fifty Lakes.
Great-grandparents are Beryl and Shirley Foote, Crosby; and Bill and Janet Friesner, Crosby.
