Bailey Workman
A boy, Bailey Joseph, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz., was born Feb. 2, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin to Nicole and Kegan Workman, Big Lake.
Bailey, the couple’s first child, was delivered by his great aunt, Megan Workman.
Grandparents are Dale and Jennifer Host, Aitkin; Michael Workman, Sugar Grove, Illinois; and Julia Hammer, Zimmerman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.