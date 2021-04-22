Maverick Ulseth
A boy, Maverick Hudson, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz., was born April 7, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Karlee and Tyler Ulseth, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Mike and Audri Erickson, Mora; and Randy and Jackie Ulseth, Mora.
Carson Wheeler
A girl, Carson Reagan, weighing 5 lbs. 12 oz., was born April 14, 2021 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Hannah Pohl and Cass Wheeler, Brainerd.
Grandparents are Chuck and Julie Thesing, Brainerd; Todd Wheeler; Bob and Jennifer Cummings, Aitkin; and Bill and Shelly DeFoe, Aitkin.
Hudson Lovsness
A boy, Hudson Leo, weighing 5 lbs. 6 oz., was born April 13, 2021 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Kimberly Kohl and Zack Lovsness, Ironton.
Grandparents are Alisha McCracking, Crosby; Josh Hanson, Crosby; Kevin Kohl, Ft. Ripley; Rand Lovsness, Dawson, North Dakota; and Monica Lovsness, Aitkin.
Great-grandparents are Kathleen Larson, Aitkin; Rod Larson Sr., Aitkin; Adriene Myears, Brainerd; and Duane Kohl, Ft. Ripley.
