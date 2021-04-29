Lincoln Lechner
A boy, Lincoln Paul, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz., was born April 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, to Abbi and Kevin Lechner.
Grandparents are Greg and Tiffani Kullem, Aitkin; Rue Lechner, Brainerd; and Ron and Jill Lechner, Brainerd.
Great-grandparents are Agnes Mishler, Aitkin; Jerry and Helen Ann Fisher, Aitkin; and Mila Fajardo, Philippines.
Nevyn Erickson
A boy, Nevyn Curtis, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz., was born on April 2, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Jaclyn Downing and Allen Erickson, Aitkin.
Grandparents are David and Karen Downing, Austin Texas; and John Erickson, Flowery Branch, Georgia.
