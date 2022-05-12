Oliver Lindgren

A boy, Oliver Jay, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz., was born May 4, 2022, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Addie Gilbertson and Nathan Lindgren, McGregor.

Grandparents are Jessica Gilbertson, McGregor; Jay Gilbertson, Chaska; Duane Lindgren, Aitkin; and Jean Rian, McGregor.

Mathias Murphy

A boy, Mathias Torben, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz., was born May 1, 2022, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Amanda and Tom Murphy, Aitkin.

Grandparents are Don and Linda Amey, Oakdale; and Marnie Olson, St. Paul.

Halle Hamburg

A girl, Halle Marie, weighing 6 lbs. 4 oz., was born April 21, 2022, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Alicia Ward and Jerry Hamburg, Aitkin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.