Emmett Hallfrisch
A boy, Emmett Charles, weighing 9 lbs. 3 oz., was born May 15, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Ann (Rhodes) and Ben Hallfrisch, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Bradley Rhodes, Aitkin; Vickie Rhodes, Aitkin; David Hallfrisch, Duluth; and Jessica Kofar, Grand Rapids.
Violet Bulow
A girl, Violet Grace, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz., was born May 18, 2021, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Elizabeth and Lucas Bulow, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Alan and Connie Bulow, Minot, North Dakota; and Ted and Hung-Ja Gliske, St. Paul.
Great-grandmother is Helena McAfee, Morden, MB, Canada.
