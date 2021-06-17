Lincoln Cash
A girl, Lincoln Rue, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz., was born June 11, 2021, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Katie Sandstrom and David Cash, Crosby.
Grandparents are Gary Cash, Ironton; Paul and Marie Sandstrom, Aitkin; and Diane Cash, Crosby.
Bradley Miller
A boy, Bradley Paul, weighing 8 lbs. 10 oz., was born June 10, 2021, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Teresa and Zach Miller, Brainerd.
Grandparents are Donnie and Kim Miller, Kimberly; and Chris and Myrinda Miller, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tikka Koen
A girl, Tikka Marie, weighing 6 lbs. 9 oz., was born June 1, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Mindy and Jacob Koen, McGregor.
Grandparents are Gordon Ekelund, Jacobson; Tom and Jacquie Meyer, McGregor; Kevin and Kris Koen, Wrenshall; and Mark and Michele Erickson, Cloquet.
