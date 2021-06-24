Benjamin Russell
A boy, Benjamin Bjorn, weighing 5 lbs. 12 oz., was born June 10, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Anna Gunter and Donovan Russell, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Josh and Gina Seibert Tibbetts, Aitkin; and Colleen Russell, Crosby.
