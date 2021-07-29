Willem Christensen
A boy, Willem Michael, weighing 10 lbs., 2 oz., was born May 10, 2021, to Arika Fairchild and Matt Christensen.
Grandparents are Kris (Tony) Jacobson; Terry Neff; Troy Fairchild; and Jim and Cindy Christensen.
Great-grandparents are Margaret Bos; Doug Falk and Dale Slette.
Mavis Haapoja
A girl, Mavis Rose, weighing 7 lbs., 1 oz., was born July 8, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Dakota Boyd and Elliott Haapoja, McGregor.
Grandparents are Robb Hallquist; Tanya Hallquist; Geron Haapoja; and Cheryl Martin.
Great-grandmother is Patty Boyd and great-great-grandmother is Aurelia Pierce.
