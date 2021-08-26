Evelyn Janzen
A girl, Evelyn Elaine, weighing 8 lbs. 8 oz., was born Aug. 14, 2021 to Sarah and Adam Janzen, Maple Grove.
Grandparents are Jim and Cindy DeRosier, Welch; and Hugh and Debbie Janzen, Aitkin.
Great-grandparent is Lois Gronseth, Welch.
Spencer Swanson
A boy, Spencer Zachary, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz., was born Aug.7, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Sondra and Zachary Swanson, Aitkin.
Sophia Schwartzwald
A girl, Sophia Bernice, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz., was born Aug. 18, 2021 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Melissa and Dylan Schwartzwald, Pequot Lakes.
Grandparents are Al and Elaine Sikkink, Pequot Lakes; and Mike and Laura Schwartzwald, Cuyuna.
Eldee Hrpcek
A girl, Eldee Kathryn, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz., was born July 6, 2021, at the Maple Grove Hospital to Lisa and Adam Hrpcek, Plymouth.
Grandparents are Harlan and Elaine Kingsley, Hill City; and Steve and Kathy Hrpcek, Racine, Wisconsin.
Great-grandparents are Ella Kingsley, Hill City, and Marilyn Clark, Racine, Wisconsin.
Riley Cain
A boy, Riley Ray, was born at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Kaelynn and Peter Cain, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Michael Lakey, North Platte, Nebraska; Shamane Bryson, Aitkin; and John and Kerry Cain, Palisade.
Wesley Grinnell
A boy, Wesley Ryker, weighing 6 lbs. 7 oz., was born Aug. 20, 2021, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Jackie and Andy Grinnell.
Grandparents are Max and Barb Venero, Elysian; Rich and Laura Anderson, Little Falls; and Tony and Lynn Grinnell, Faribault.
Gracelynn Ruiz
A girl, Gracelynn LeeAnn Elizabeth, weighing 8 lbs. 14 oz., was born Aug. 9, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Amy and Pedro Ruiz, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Pedro and Maria Ruiz, Hampton, Iowa.
