Sebastian Blomquist
A boy, Sebastian Arthur, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz., was born Sept. 1, 2020, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, to Lyndsay Hausken and Eric Blomquist, Remer.
Grandparents are Jamie Hilts and Al Hausken, Anamoose, N.D.; Lori Blomquist, Harris; and the late David Blomquist.
Great-grandparents are Art Hills, Rockport; and the late Dave and Ella Hausken, Noreen Hilts, Lawrence and Loretta Quale, Rev. Emanuel and Bernice Blomquist.
Georgia Wold
A girl, Georgia Rose, weighing 8 lbs. 1 oz., was born Sept. 7, 2020 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, to Brittny and Jason Wold, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Steven and Gretchen Wold, Aitkin; and Lynn Brown, Aitkin.
Great-grandparents are George Balmr, Aitkin; and Harvey and Sara Brow, Balsam Lake, Wis.
