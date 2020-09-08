Lachlan Collette
A boy, Lachlan Lee, weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz., was born Aug. 25, 2020, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby to Cassandra Sequin and Tyler Collette, Brainerd.
Grandparents are Mark and Lisa Collette, Baxter and Calvin Sequin, Aitkin. Great-grandparents are Darlene Sequin, Aitkin; Doug and Darlene Johanson, Baxter; Lorraine Lee, East Gull Lake; and Edna Collette, Brainerd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.