Harper Kern
A girl, Harper Grace, weighing 6 lbs. 12 oz., was born Sept. 4, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Mariah and Travis Kern, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Rod and Kim Kern, Palisade; and Chad and Stephanie Trotter, Aitkin.
Ranger Korpela
A boy, Ranger Toivo, weighing 9 lbs. 11 oz., was born Sept. 17, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Becky Hammer, Lawler, and Shale Korpela, Wright.
Grandparents are Darrell Hammer, Lawler; Tammy Decker, Burnsville; Gary and Dianne Korpela, Moose Lake; and Cindy and Steve Bennett, Aitkin.
