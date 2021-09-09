Madelyn Rach
A girl, Madelyn Ann, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz., was born July 2, 2021 at M Health Fairview, Minneapolis, to Erin and Chad Rach, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Mark and Lila O’Brien, McGregor; Denny Rach, Aitkin, and the late Ann Rach, Aitkin.
Madelyn Rach
A girl, Madelyn Ann, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz., was born July 2, 2021 at M Health Fairview, Minneapolis, to Erin and Chad Rach, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Mark and Lila O’Brien, McGregor; Denny Rach, Aitkin, and the late Ann Rach, Aitkin.
This week marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.