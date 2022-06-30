Sienna Hollingsworth

A girl, Sienna Jessie, weighing 5 lbs. 5 oz., was born June 21, 2022, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Jennifer Stiernagle and Sean Hollingsworth, Aitkin.

Grandparents are Howard Roth, Clinton; Jessie Hollingsworth, Aitkin; and the late JoAnne Roth and Warren Hollingsworth.

 

Nora Dotzler

A daughter, Nora Helen, weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz., was born May 27, 2022 to Katie and Justin Dotzler, Aitkin, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.

Grandparents are Cathy Olson and Troy Olson and Ronald and Sharon Dotzler, all of Aitkin. 

Great grandparents are Barb and Terry Olson, McGregor. Great-great-grandmother is Helen Olson, McGregor.

