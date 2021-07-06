Ty Doucette
A boy, Ty Patrick, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz., was born at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, on June 22, 2021 to Erika and Matt Doucette, Crosby.
Grandparents are Lee and Trudy Austin, Baxter; Patrick Doucette, Brainerd; and Mary Doucette, Brainerd.
Finnick Eide
A boy, Finnick Norris, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz., was born June 12, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Shanel Tveit and Justin Eide, Crosby.
Grandparents are Jay and Stephanie Eide, Aitkin; and Galen Tveit and Joleen Larson, Palisade.
Joseph Fleming
A boy, Joseph Gerard, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz., was born at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, on June 26, 2021 to Kristin and Sean Fleming.
Grandparents are Paul and Theresa Swanson, Deerwod; and Jerry and Kathleen Fleming, Denver, Colorado.
