Dawson Holmvig
A boy, Dawson Douglas, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz., was born May 28, 2021 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Amber and Jason Holmvig, Deerwood.
Grandparents are Randy and Lori Holmvig, Aitkin; and Doug and Rochelle Bendorf, Aitkin.
Vincent Severson
A boy, Vincent Anthony, weighing 9 lbs., was born June 6, 2021 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Rachel and Erik Severson, Crosby.
Braelynn Thran
A girl, Braelynn Justine, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz., was born June 3, 2021 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Shelby and Jay Thran, Aitkin.
Grandparents are Wally, St. Cloud; Georgia, Two Harbors; Sue Erickson, Aitkin; and Bob Kokesh, Brainerd.
Great-grandparents are Bob and Nancy Kokesh, Aitkin; Del Voorhuse, Spicer; and Georgia Schulte, Fairfax.
