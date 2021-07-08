Emma Young
A girl, Emma, weighing 7 lbs. 10 oz., was born June 25, 2021, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, to Grace Hamdorf, Aitkin, and Grissin Young, Brainerd.
Grandparents are Mark and Christina Hamdorf, Aitkin; and Darin and Karen Young, Brainerd.
Great-grandparents are Richard and June Flier, Aitkin; Larry and Carolyn Hamdorf, Aitkin; and Becky Young, Brainerd.
Zander Marsyla
A boy, Zander Warren, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz., was born June 25, 2021, at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin, to Hope and Zerek Marsyla, McGregor.
Grandparents are Tim and Cheryl Sorensen and Kory and Andrea Marsyla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.