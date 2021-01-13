It’s a boy! Riverwood announces first 2021 baby

The first baby of 2021 born at Riverwood Healthcare Center and his parents.

 submitted photo

It’s a boy! The first baby of the year at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Amir James, was born to Montrell Saba and Natiha Green of Aitkin on Jan. 8 at 1:36 a.m. The baby weighed 6 lbs. 13 oz. and was 18 inches long. Dr. Jennifer Tessmer-Tuck was Natiha’s physician.

For this “first baby” honor, Riverwood’s nursing team of Carol Velasquez, Racheal Jacobson and Roxanne Molin-Rietveld presented the family with a deluxe gift basket.

