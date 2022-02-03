Christian-Voigt
Wayne and Abbie Christian, Palisade, announce the engagement of their son Danny to Abby Voigt, daughter of Jane Webster, South Dakota, and Tom Voigt, Arizona.

Danny is a 2016 graduate of Aitkin High School with a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree from The University of Northwestern. Danny has a career as a nurse manager in St. Paul.

Abby is a graduate of Brandon South Dakota High School with a psychology degree from The University of Northwestern. Abby has a career as a children’s pastor in Minneapolis.

