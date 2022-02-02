Age honored at MNA awards

The Aitkin Independent Age earned eight different awards, including three first-place honors, at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest held in January.
The Age earned first-place honors in three divisions in its circulation class – use of photography as a whole, the veterans special section and columnist.
The Age also received a second-place award for advertising excellence. Three third-place awards were won by the Age in the following categories: photography photo story with Lynn Mizner’s “Sap and Tradition Flow” from the March 24 edition of the paper; the Progress special section and the final award was for typography and design.
“Staff at the Independent Age has always worked well together. It’s their team approach to covering the community that was so well-represented at this year’s annual Minnesota Newspaper Association Convention,” said Keith Anderson, director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota. “The Age captured awards in six different categories, including first place awards for Best Columnist, Kat Robb; Best use of Photography as a Whole; and Best Special Section.
“This can only happen when everybody is working together with a common goal: to cover with commitment and passion the community they love. They’re a dedicated group that works hard to bring readers something unique and interesting every week,” he said.
