The Aitkin Independent Age earned three different awards, including two first-place honors, at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest last week.
The annual awards event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an online video announcing the awards.
The Age earned first-place honors in two divisions in its circulation class – typography and design and photo story.
The typography and design award covered three issues submitted for the past year, with pages designed by Age staff. The photo story, covering the “classics” concert done at Aitkin High School, was done by Kat Robb and Mike Armstrong.
The Age also received a third-place award in the prestigious general excellence category. That award considers design, content and overall excellence of a newspaper in its category.
“I’m very proud of the work our staff has produced over the last year, especially considering the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said editor Jennifer Eisenbart. “These awards reflect the dedication of our staff.”
The MNA’s Better Newspaper Contest produced 67 awards for Adams Publishing Group’s East Central Minnesota branch, which the Aitkin Independent Age is a member.
