Aitkin County Farm honored in 2022

The O’Brien Farm, Swatara, has been named to the 2022 list of Century Farms in Minnesota. It was originally purchased in 1916.

 Lynn Mizner

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognized 78 Minnesota farms as 2022 Century Farms.

Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more.

Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz.

Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.