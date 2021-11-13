Aitkin fire honors retirees

The city of Aitkin Fire Department recently celebrated the retirement of five firefighters.
On Oct. 19, the department honored the five who retired in both 2020 and 2021. The celebration of last year’s retirees was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The celebration was held at the fire hall, with dinner served. Recent retirees, past retirees and active duty firefighters were all in attendance for the event. The retirees received a plaque for their years of service.
“People sign up for the fire department thinking it’s a lot of fun and glory,” said Aitkin Fire Chief Brian Pisarek. “The truth is, it’s a lot of hard work. For people to sign up for 18 or 20 years ... that takes a lot of dedication.
“It’s admirable that our city has those kind of folks living in it,” he added. “The residents should be grateful that they have people who volunteer on that position.”
The five firefighters honored were:
• Kurt Hagestuen, firefighter, who served in the department from February of 1995 through October of 2020.
• Mark Larson, firefighter and long-time secretary, who served from March of 1989 through May of 2021.
• Bob Nicko, firefighter, who served from July 1995 through June of 2021.
• Harlan Pelarski, a one-time captain and firefighter, served from April of 2020 through November of 2001.
• Dennis Ruschmeier, firefighter, served from April of 1993 through April of 2020.
Pisarek wished them well in retirement.
“They never really stop being firefighters,” Pisarek said. “They just have to stop getting up in the middle of the night.”
