The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) have been busy during this fall season. Four members attended the fall state convention in September.
Highlights were a presidential medallion awarded to Marie Pedigo as state delegate and presidential pins awarded to Leslie Goble and Heather Simenstad.
Other activities included celebrating WT Week, sponsoring Rippleside and high school pictures, a collection of food shelf items for Make a Difference Day, providing refreshments for the Habitat for Humanity house dedication and Walk to School Day.
One member, Marie Pedigo, attended the United States Women of Today (USWT) National Convention in Oklahoma. While there, Pedigo received a USWT Presidential Pin from USWT President Cindy Umland of St. Cloud.
Upcoming activities include “That Guy Letter,” highway cleanup and a movie and Christmas bake sale at the Rialto on Dec. 4. Santa himself will even be there.
For more information about the Aitkin Women of Today, contact Heidi at 651-303-5964 or Jessy at 218-513-5993.
