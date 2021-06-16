“I have always been grateful to The Emerald Cup and their long-standing commitment to the cannabis community,” said Winona LaDuke on the acceptance of her award.
“Especially in times like these, our industry and people need to organize against injustice and the Cup has always provided a platform for excellence in natural cultivation regardless of the grower’s background. I am honored to receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. This distinction empowers me to continue to be a new green revolutionary and amplifies the work of Winona’s Hemp & Heritage Farm.”
An environmentalist, economist, hemp farmer, grandmother, author and activist, and twice the vice presidential candidate for the Green Party with Ralph Nader, LaDuke is a rural development economist working on and writing about issues of indigenous economics, food and energy policy. At present, she is part of the indigenous matriarchy that is opposing a tar sands oil pipeline – Line 3, owned by the Canadian mutli-national, Enbridge, Inc.
Line 3 cuts through Anishinaabe territories and will cross more than 200 water bodies in northern Minnesota, including two crossings of the Mississippi River.
Despite active lawsuits in the Minnesota Appeals Court and in a federal district court in Washington DC, the pipeline is already half built, even as a growing number of water protectors gather to protest it and to protect natural resources.
The Emerald Cup is now the world’s premier virtual cannabis destination and iconic live event. While advancing the concept of sustainable, outdoor farming, the 17-year old organization’s reputation is firmly solidified as the largest, most respected, outdoor cannabis competition in the world.
As a group, The Emerald Cup prides itself in bringing together experts and educators in the cannabis industry and farmers, patients and patrons each year. A community celebration that has grown to become a global movement honoring the year’s finest, organic, sun-grown, cannabis harvest has stood as a celebration of excellence and founder Tim Blake as a guardian of the industry.
