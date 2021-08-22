Alvin Nies

Alvin Nies was presented with a Quilt of Valor for his service in the Korean War. He served from Jan. 6, 1955- Oct. 19, 1956. Presenting a quilt is an opportunity to honor and thank veterans for their service, sacrifice and valor in serving this country. A Quilt of Valor is a handcrafted heirloom quilt which takes considerable time to make.  Each quilt is carefully pieced and quilted by volunteers who wish to provide comfort and healing to those touched by war.

