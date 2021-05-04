Steve Fridgen spent four years in the Navy during Vietnam. His main mission was tracking submarines along the East coast of Maine. Fridgen is shown here with Bea and Bernie Roscoe. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild.
