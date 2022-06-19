Richard Drake Quilt of Valor
Drake awarded Quilt of Valor

Veteran Richard Drake recently received a Quilt of Valor from the Ripple River Quilt Guild, draped on him by his nephews, Mike and Jim Drake. Richard, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, brought airplane supplies to airfields.

Yates honored with quilt

Deborah Anne Yates, 20-year veteran with the U.S. Army, served various stateside duties during her military service. She was recently presented a quilt made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild.

