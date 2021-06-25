Mark served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1980. He completed the Navy’s nuclear power school and served on the USS Enterprise for over four years. Mark dedicated his quilt to his grandfather – who was in WWI and WWII – his father, who served in Korea and his son, who is currently serving. All were members of the Navy. Pictured is Mark’s wife Marilyn, Mark and his mom, Dorothy Insley.
