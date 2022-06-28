Besides Memorial Day services at the Aitkin VFW on May 30, the Ripple River Quilt Guild presented Quilts of Valor to three veterans. From left are Jim Urban, U.S. Marines veteran and his wife, Terry; Les Rootes, U.S. Navy veteran and his wife, Mary Ann; and Terry Hamline, National Guard veteran with his wife, Kathy.
Veteran Richard “Dick” Johnson recently received a Quilt of Valor from the Ripple River Quilt Guild, draped on him by his nephews, Mike and Jim Drake. Johnson, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, brought airplane supplies to airfields.
Roger Howard recently received a Quilt of Valor from the Ripple River Quilt Guild. Draped by his wife, Linda, Howard served in the National Guard.
